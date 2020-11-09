Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship: Now Accepting Applications

Due February 1, 2021

Applications for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship program, funded by the United States Department of State, are now being accepted through February 1, 2021. The two-year fellowship program is intended for students in an IT-related degree program, including accredited online degree programs.

Undergraduates entering their junior year or graduate students entering a two-year master’s degree program in an IT-related field are eligible to apply for this opportunity. Students selected for a FAIT Fellowship will receive up to $37,500 annually for tuition, room and board, books, mandatory fees, and some travel expenses, for the two year program. They will also receive stipends, housing and travel allowances for two internship experiences, one in Washington, D.C. at the State Department, and one at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate abroad. Upon successful completion of the Fellowship program and the State Department’s requirements, Fellows will receive an appointment in the Foreign Service as an Information Management Specialist for a minimum of five years.

Women, members of minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, and students with financial need are encouraged to apply to this challenging and rewarding opportunity!