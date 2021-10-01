Featured Employer With Opportunities Expiring Soon!

UX Researcher

This may be the right opportunity for you if you have an analytical mind and a passion for the craft of research and UX experience, and you love exploring problems and learning new things. Empathy is your key driver, and you want to be a part of a collaborative environment whose teams care about the experiences they are creating and the impact they have on how individuals. We need someone who feels comfortable working on high-impact research initiatives to better understand the technology experience.

Enterprise Data & Data Analytics – Data Scientist

Join our data science group at VMware’s Enterprise Data & Analytics (EDA) team! You would be part of our talented data science team in developing and applying state-of-the-art data science solutions. These solutions will help fulfill VMware’s data-driven vision in business optimization & transformation across all business units, R&D. You would be responsible for executing our strategic data science and machine learning roadmap, leveraging both operational and human generated datasets.

