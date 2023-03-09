Explore Technology, and Data Science with CCI Director of Employer and Professional Network Development, Jeff Sawyer

Curious about a career in technology or data science? Then you are in the right place!
Meet Jeff Sawyer, Director, Employer and Professional Network Development at CCI.
Here are 5 quick ways to get started towards a career in technology and data science:
- Need help with your resume and/or cover letter? We recommend you come to Quick Question hours with our Peer Career Advisors.
- Want to schedule an advising appointment with Jeff? You can schedule via Handshake.
- Sign up to receive Jeff’s weekly newsletter. Learn about coming events, alumni guests, and top jobs in the weekly newsletter curated by Jeff. Sign up for the newsletter online.
- Learn about top resources for this career path. Review some of the best information we think is available to help you learn about this career path.
- Connect with alumni working in this career path via Midd2Midd. Peruse Midd2Midd to find alumni working in your field of interest. Grow your network. Start conversations now that can grow through the year.