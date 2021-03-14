Expiring Summer Internship Opportunities

Opportunity Expires March 15, 2021

Rochester Institute of Technology, United States

The AEOP Undergraduate Apprenticeship program invites you to elevate your STEM knowledge and experience and take part in the research that is shaping the future of our nation. If you are interested in pursuing a career in STEM or want to take the next step in your STEM education, an AEOP Undergraduate Apprenticeship may be right for you. As an apprentice, you will gain first hand exposure to the cutting edge research that is happening in top university labs and U.S. Army Research Laboratories and Centers across the country. Working under the mentorship of a professional scientist or engineer, you will learn about the variety of paths in your STEM field of interest and develop the tools you need to get there. Let AEOP help you achieve your STEM education and career goals!

Opportunity Expires March 31, 2021

Chicago, Illinois, United States; San Francisco, California, United States; Washington, District of Columbia, United States

Global Workplace Business Data Intern will help develop with leadership from Sr. Director of Project Management and the Principal Analyst of Real Estate a global strategy and implementing reporting from key data sources. This individual will work closely with a cross-functional team of Workplace leaders, Finance and People team to identify key areas of focus.

Responsibilities

Assist in creating a Workplace data warehouse application providing consolidated, up to date and actionable information and metrics.

Create and define new workplace efficiency metrics for space utilization, real estate, and sustainability.

Create, update, and refine existing processes documentation across real estate and financial planning processes.

Gather data from different stakeholders; analyze data and assist teams on the daily execution of program

Review and analyze Global Workplace business and mission services data to support the delivery of analytic insights through the development of new Tableau reports and dashboards.

Collaborate with Workplace business leaders to understand internal reporting needs, analyze data, use measurement techniques, identify KPIs and build reports/dashboards to address business questions.

Partner with leadership in functional units across the company to identify, prioritize, incubate, and scale high-impact corporate initiatives.

Opportunity Expires March 31, 2021

Have you dreamed of working for an e-commerce giant like Wayfair? Or one of the world’s largest video game companies like Take 2 Interactive? Our newest immersion program, SEO Tech Developer, can help you build your skills needed to secure highly coveted internships at these and other industry-changing companies – where generally only 5% of applicants are accepted! If a virtual summer residency working with tech industry coaches and mentors, seminars by senior tech executives, hands-on skills training, access to Summer 2022 internships, and a $1,000/week stipend sounds like a dream come true, complete your application for SEO Tech Developer.

Who Should Apply