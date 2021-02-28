Opportunity expires: April 12, 2021

The ESTEEM Graduate Program at the University of Notre Dame has a few spots left in the one-year M.S. in Engineering, Science, and Technology Entrepreneurship.

Many students come into the University of Notre Dame’s ESTEEM Graduate Program feeling restless and boxed in by the career choices laid out in front of them, but full of energy to create a better world and make an impact. For this reason, ESTEEM emphasizes the action of entrepreneurship, not just the study of it. ESTEEM allows students with technical backgrounds to explore the world of business and entrepreneurship, learning how to combine their current skills with new ones to make an impact fixing things that matter.