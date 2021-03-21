Data Science Internship at The New York Times

The New York Times is seeking inventive and motivated interns to join the Data Science group. In this role, you will reframe newsroom and business objectives as machine learning tasks that can deliver actionable insights, accurate predictions, and effective optimization. We implement and execute machine learning research with reliability and reproducibility. We communicate results and impact to newsroom and business stakeholders. Our group turns models into data products, collaborating with engineering teams, and integrates these into processes throughout The Times.

As a data science intern, you will: