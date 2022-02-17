Data Science Fellowship at Institute for Defense Analyses

The Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA) is a not-for-profit corporation that operates three Federally Funded Research Centers (FFRDCs). IDA’s Systems and Analyses Center is located in Alexandria, Virginia and is comprised of eight research divisions providing objective analyses of national security issues, particularly those requiring scientific and technical expertise, and conducts related research on other national challenges.

The IDA Data Science Fellowship provides recent graduates a unique opportunity to develop and apply data science skills to important issues in national security. Data Science Fellows will investigate the ways machine learning, artificial intelligence, statistics, and big data methodologies contribute to national security and gain experience developing advanced data science tools.

They will use their critical thinking and analytic skills to work on challenging real-world national security issues. In a collaborative team environment, Fellows perform data manipulation and statistical, econometric, predictive, descriptive, and other quantitative analyses to answer national security-related research questions. Fellows should expect to learn while creatively contributing to interdisciplinary project teams.

Learn more and apply in Handshake here. Deadline is March 26