Friday, April 16 at 3:00 EDT

We are delighted to invite you, your friends, students and colleagues to the Northeast Student Data Corps (NSDC) Data Science Career Panel taking place virtually on Friday, April 16th at 3:00 to 4:00pm ET. This event is for students and educators interested in learning more about data science careers, internships and education opportunities from students and professionals in academia, industry and nonprofit organizations. The event is free.

The online flyer provides more information about the event, and the inspiring students, professors, researchers, and industry professionals who will share their journeys and answer questions about why to pursue data science careers and education, how to find internships and jobs in data science, and other questions on your mind.

Please visit the event website to view the speaker bio’s and Register here. You can submit questions for the panelists to consider when you register for the event.