Due: November 13, 2020

In 2020, there will be more than 507,000 unfilled U.S. cybersecurity jobs. At the Partnership for Public Service, we’re trying to reduce that gap.

Today, we announced the inaugural class of the Cybersecurity Talent Initiative™ – a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership aimed at recruiting and training a world-class cybersecurity workforce.

The first class of future cybersecurity leaders brings a diverse set of academic and professional experience to the federal government. These recent college graduates will each serve a two-year placement at one of six federal agencies before being invited to apply for positions with one of the initiative’s corporate partners, including Mastercard, Microsoft and Workday. Once hired, each will receive up to $75,000 in student loan assistance.

As the initiative’s first participants begin their federal agency work, applications to join the next cohort are now open.

If you are a student who is graduating with an undergraduate or advanced degree in cybersecurity or a cybersecurity-related field such as computer science, information technology or engineering between September 2020 and June 2021, please consider learning more about the Cybersecurity Talent Initiative and how you can apply for this cross-sector opportunity to develop into a future cybersecurity leader.