Check out the recorded Leaders in Technology Discuss the Future panel with Jennifer Bailey ’84, Suzie Reider ’87, and Lan Ye ’98 in the next MIDDVantage: Exploring Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers episode.

Guest Speakers:

Jennifer Bailey ’84, Vice President Internet Services, Apple

Suzie Reider ’87, Managing Director B2G Marketing and Partnerships, Google

Lan Ye ’98, Vice President Teams Group, Microsoft

Interviewers:

Katie Macalintal ‘24

Lindsey Schweitzer ‘24

Video: 54 minutes

The content segments below indicate the approximate time marks in the recording during which the specific content is discussed. The segments include:

At 3:53 – “Tell us about your organization.”

At 6:50 – “Tell us about the technology industry job market prospects.”

At 12:45 – “Tell us about the growth areas for the future.”

At 20:02 – “Tell us about data privacy efforts in the industry.”

At 27:38 – “Tell us how students should prepare for tech’s future.”

At 34:57 – “Audience Q&A”

Jennifer Bailey ’84 – Jennifer Bailey is the Vice President of Internet Services at Apple. She leads global teams across Apple’s Payment and Commerce services, including Apple Pay, Apple Wallet, Apple Card, Apple Cash and Apple Gift Cards. Jennifer oversaw the launch of Apple Pay in 2014, led the launch and expansion of Apple Wallet, and oversaw the introduction of Apple Card in 2019. She was also named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business in 2018. Prior to her current role with Apple, Jennifer spent 11 years leading the company’s global online stores. She received her MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management and Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Middlebury College.

Suzie Reider ’87 – Suzie is Managing Director B2G Marketing and Partnerships, Google. In 2006, Suzie joined YouTube as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). When YouTube was acquired by Google she guided the organization into Google and then ran the team that built the first Billion in video advertising revenue. Over the past 15 years at Google, she has worked on global video strategy roles, running a performance sales team (Adwords) and commercialization and product strategy roles. In the Winter of 2017 Suzie transitioned to Waze with P&L responsibility for the Global Business Organization. She serves on the board of Goldieblox a content company focused on STEM for girls and is an advisor for Reddit and Frameplay. In 2019 she earned her executive leadership coaching certification through the Hudson Institute, moonlights as a coach to Senior Executives at several Bay Area companies, and is currently a Trustee of Middlebury College.

Lan Ye ’98 – As the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Teams Calling, Meeting and Devices group, Lan leads a team of passionate program managers and engineers who are obsessed with making calling and meetings simpler, more inclusive, and more effective. Lan joined Microsoft out of college and worked on a wide range of consumer and enterprise products including Windows Media, Digital Rights Management, Zune, Windows Phone, mobile gaming, Skype, Lync, and incubation projects. In recent years, she has led the convergence and transformation of Microsoft’s Unified Communication strategy from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams. Lan has found it to be thrilling to work on a wide range of consumer and enterprise products across Microsoft in the last 20 years.