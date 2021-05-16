Article: China’s Mars Rover Mission Lands on the Red Planet

By Steven Lee Myers and Kenneth Chang, May 14, 2021

The United States now has company on Mars.

A Chinese spacecraft descended through the thin Martian atmosphere and landed safely on a large plain on Saturday morning, state media reported, accomplishing a feat that only two other nations had before. (In the United States, it was still Friday — 7:18 p.m. Eastern time — when the spacecraft touched down.)

The landing follows China’s launch last month of the core module of a new orbiting space station, as well as a successful mission in December that collected nearly four pounds of rocks and soil from the moon and brought it to Earth. Next month, the country plans to send three astronauts into space, inaugurating what could become a regular Chinese presence in Earth’s orbit.

Just by arriving at Mars and orbiting it in February, China’s space program confirmed its place among the top tier of agencies exploring the solar system. Now that it has executed a landing — with the deployment of a rover still to come — it has established itself as a principal contender in what some view as a new era of space competition.

“China’s successful Mars landing demonstrates to the world that there is another country with advanced interplanetary space capacities,” said Namrata Goswami, an independent analyst and co-author of a new book on space exploration, “Scramble for the Skies.”

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science, offered his congratulations to China. “Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet,” he wrote on Twitter.

Until Friday, the China National Space Administration had said little about its plans for the landing, in keeping with its usual secrecy involving operations. The news of the impending landing, however, began to spill out on social media and in official news reports, signaling that it was imminent.

China’s state television did not report on the landing live, but later devoted hours of programs to the mission. The country’s leader, Xi Jinping, issued a message to the space agency’s scientists and officials hailing the achievement.

“This is another milestone advance in our country’s aerospace endeavors,” he said. “You have had the courage for challenge, have strove for excellence and have brought our country to the global forefront of interplanetary exploration.”