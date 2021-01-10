Article: 9 Ways to Find and Make the Most of STEM internships

An internship is an invaluable step toward finding a career in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. But landing a coveted STEM internship takes diligence and resolve. Although there are a few challenges that might seem insurmountable, all obstacles can be overcome.

Apply early. STEM internships are competitive, with hundreds or thousands of applicants often applying within the first few days. Sometimes being one of the first applicants can make your polished resume and application stand out before it gets lost in the masses.

There are STEM jobs everywhere. Any company can offer you a valuable STEM experience. Seek out and utilize any connections you have in a company with an IT or technology department. Consider a federal STEM internship or research opportunity.

Be positive and persistent. Reach out to companies that you have applied to after a few weeks, and politely ask if your application could be considered.