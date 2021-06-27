Article: 10 Tech Careers That Don’t Involve Coding

By Laurence Bradford, November 20, 2019

User Interface Designer

This is similar to UX, but user interface design (UI) gives greater emphasis to the design of the interface.

UI designers establish the look and feel of a software’s interface. UI designers often are responsible for:

Visual design through each stage from brainstorming to engineering.

Clear communication of ideas and instructions to users through well-designed wireframes, storyboards, user flows, and sitemaps.

Making the interface a cohesive whole by intentionally designing each element of the site or web app to ensure they all work together.

2. User Experience Designer

User experience designers (UX) create products with the end-user in mind. Their primary goal is increasing user satisfaction.

The field of UX varies greatly. Some UXers focus on user research exclusively, while others may be more involved with prototyping products.

A few key responsibilities include: