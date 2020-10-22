Announcing 2021 Summer paid research internship opportunities for undergraduate STEM students

The Office of Science / US Department of Energy is pleased to announce paid research internship opportunities for undergraduate students majoring in areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for the Summer of 2021. The application system for the 2021 Summer Term Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program is currently open, with all applications due by 05:00 PM Eastern Time on January 12, 2021.

The Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program places students from 2 and 4 year undergraduate institutions as paid interns in science and engineering research activities at DOE national laboratories and facilities, working with laboratory staff scientists and engineers on projects related to ongoing research programs. Appointments are for 10 weeks during the Summer term, are open to US Citizens and US Lawful Permanent Residents, include a weekly stipend, reimbursement for one round trip domestic travel to the participant’s host DOE laboratory, and possibilities for a housing allowance. More than 850 internships are sponsored annually.