Amazon Software Development Engineer Summer 2021 Internship Opportunity

Opportunity Expires April 30, 2021 12:00 AM
KEY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
• Collaborate with experienced cross-disciplinary Amazonians to conceive, design, and bring innovative products and services to market.
• Design and build innovative technologies in a large distributed computing environment, and help lead fundamental changes in the industry.
• Create solutions to run predictions on distributed systems with exposure to innovative technologies at incredible scale and speed.
• Build distributed storage, index, and query systems that are scalable, fault-tolerant, low cost, and easy to manage/use.
• Ability to design and code the right solutions starting with broadly defined problems.
• Work in an agile environment to deliver high-quality software.