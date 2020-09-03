Zoom Event: “Adventures in Academia: An Underrepresented Perspective”

Friday, September 18, 2020
I’ll be discussing my doctoral research in the field of organic chemistry, which culminated in the development of new chemical tools to access a family of natural products known as the propellane alkaloids. I’ll also be discussing the shift into my postdoctoral studies, where I explored the development of new chemical biology tools to study protein function. My growth as a scientist is intricately associated with my Latino and LGBTQ identities, so I will also discuss how these parts of me influenced my personal and professional journey.
Hosted by the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry
