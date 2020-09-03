Zoom Event: “Adventures in Academia: An Underrepresented Perspective”

Friday, September 18, 2020

Raul Navarro, PhD

Assistant Professor of Chemistry

Occidental College



I’ll be discussing my doctoral research in the field of organic chemistry, which culminated in the development of new chemical tools to access a family of natural products known as the propellane alkaloids. I’ll also be discussing the shift into my postdoctoral studies, where I explored the development of new chemical biology tools to study protein function. My growth as a scientist is intricately associated with my Latino and LGBTQ identities, so I will also discuss how these parts of me influenced my personal and professional journey.

Hosted by the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry

