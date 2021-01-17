Winter Term Office Hours with the Health Professions and STEM Advising Team

Happy New Year from the Health Professions and STEM Advising Team!

We are holding Winter Term office hours and encourage you avail yourselves of the opportunity to chat about summer internships, spring classes, professional school applications, jobs, or anything else that’s on your mind. And if you just want to pop in to introduce yourself and say hello, that’s great, too! You are also always free to email us with questions or to set up an advising appointment.

Mary Lothrop

Wednesday, 1/20: 1:30-3pm

Friday, 1/22: 9-10:30am

Tuesday, 1/26: 12-1:30pm

Hannah Benz

Thursday, 1/21: 10:30-11:30 am

Monday, 1/25: 2:00-4:00 pm

Wednesday, 1/27: 10:00-12:00 pm