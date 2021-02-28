What “Counts” as Clinical

When it comes to clinical experience, what COUNTS??

Professional schools require “clinical experience” or “clinical exposure” before medical/dental/veterinary school. What does this mean? What experience counts?

To put it in perspective, professional schools want to get a better understanding of you based on your clinical experience. As they read your application, they will ask questions like:

Does this applicant know what they’re getting into before committing to an expensive, time-intensive career path? Is their perspective sufficiently concrete and gained from personal experience?

Has this applicant started to develop a good “bedside manner” and ability to care for people from diverse backgrounds who have medical needs?

What is this applicant’s career vision? Where do they see themselves long-term?

Is this applicant ready to navigate in hospital and clinical environments and work successfully as a team member within them?

No single experience is likely to cover all four of these aspects of clinical experience, so most students do some of each. Students shouldn’t limit themselves to one type of experience or one setting – the broader and more diverse the exposure to health and health care, the better. In addition to active experience, reading books about medicine, attending talks by medical professionals and med students who visit campus, watching documentaries, keeping up with articles posted in our newsletter about medicine, and taking health-related courses will further prepare students for medical/dental/veterinary school and their future careers.