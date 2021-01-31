Vot-ER Summer 2021 Internships: Civic Engagement and Healthcare

Opportunity Expires March 31, 2021

Vot-ER (3-minute NBC clip here) is an organization committed to the vision of healthy communities powered by an inclusive democracy. They help hospitals (over 500) and healthcare professionals (over 26,000) to support their colleagues and patients with voter registration and requesting their mail-in ballots. They also build coalitions of healthcare and democracy organizations through Civic Health Month. Vot-ER is excited to bring on board a few interns at various levels (graduate school, medical school, and undergraduate) for the summer of 2021 with a range of skills (project management, data, design, organizing, writing). More info and application instructions here.



