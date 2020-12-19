Virtual Shadowing Opportunity

Pre-Health Shadowing is a new student-led organization focused on making shadowing opportunities readily accessible to Pre-Health students via an online platform during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, more than ever, it’s important to help grow the new batch of Pre-Health professionals as we live through these uncertain times.

We host a variety of health professionals in different domains and specialties. Typically, we would hold a presentation for the first half, then a Q&A where students will get to ask questions via the chat during the second half. Presentations include why they decided to go into health, basic knowledge in the field, their education, activities, career path, admissions process, advice, a glance into their day on the job, and more! This program is open to all types of pre-health students— MD, DO, RN, PT, PA, MSc, DDS, DC, NMD, DS, DCM, etc. At the end of the session, there will be a short assessment that, if passed, students can receive a certificate verifying their participation in our program. Our hopes are to ensure accessible and flexible resources for students to advance in their prospective health field.

This program is completely free for anyone who is interested in pursuing a career in health. It is accessible worldwide to people who are interested in learning more about various health fields or students trying to gain experience in their specific career of interest.

Feel free to reach out with questions to info@prehealthshadowing.com.