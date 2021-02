February 25, 2021 6:00 PM EST

Hosted by the UVM Office of Primary Care and the US ARMY Medical Recruiting Team, this training will cover some basic first aid principles, and afford participants to become certified in the national stop the bleed training.

The event will be held on Zoom and again is completely virtual. Anyone interested can attend, no need for any training materials.

Details for the login are in the attached flyer.

For more information email: laurie.mclean@uvm.edu