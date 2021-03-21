Vermont Reach: Bridging the gap between pre-health students and healthcare professionals at UVM

VT REACH (Virtual Teleconference: Reach, Explore, & Aspire to Careers in Healthcare) is a virtual monthly event (4th Thursday) that allows students interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to connect with professionals and students from the Larner College of Medicine and UVM Medical Center. Due to COVID-19, the ability of students and mentors to engage in meaningful shadowing experiences has been halted while the need for healthcare professionals has become emphasized. These Zoom teleconferences will reimagine the connection between students and healthcare providers in the Vermont community. Students will hear directly from care providers about their educational and professional journeys, including the challenges and successes they’ve experienced, while also gaining a sense of a typical “day in the life” for different healthcare professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions & make connections at UVM that may potentially allow for shadowing, research, or job opportunities in the future.

The first VT REACH session will take place on March 25th from 7-8:30 pm EST. A panel of six medical students from LCOM will be talking about their journey to and through medical school. Joining them will be Dr. Nathalie Feldman, Interim Associate Dean of Admissions at LCOM, who will be discussing what makes a strong candidate for medical school.

All VT REACH sessions will be recorded and posted to our YouTube channel, VT REACH, for anyone who is not able to attend the live session or would like to refer back to a VT REACH teleconference as an educational resource.

VT REACH YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjIgAZhUKlb5d-zsl0zfscA

Any questions about upcoming events can be sent to gbremer@uvm.edu

Follow us on Instagram: @vtreach