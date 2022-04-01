Vermont Innovation Summer: Vernal Biosciences Intern

About Vernal Biosciences Vernal Biosciences manufactures high purity mRNA for research use. Vernal Biosciences is seeking motivated self-starters who take initiative, ask questions, seek answers, and can make headway at the lab bench. Experience running common protein-, DNA- or RNA- based production procedures, purification and quantitative/qualitative assays is a plus. Job responsibilities may include but are not limited to: bacterial transformation & scale up, plasmid prep & development, in vitro transcription, RNA capping, DNA/RNA agarose gel image analysis, Western blot, and RNA purification. This is an opportunity to become part of Vermont’s burgeoning Biotech scene while learning worthwhile skills in a fast-paced, small team environment.

What you’ll do

● You will gain experience and contribute to Vernal’s origin story.

● You will work as part of our R&D team to understand and employ the processes involved in RNA synthesis and purity assurance.

● You will empirically optimize processes preceding or concurrent with RNA synthesis.

● You will employ an electronic lab notebook (ELN) and become acquainted with data architecture, organization and data-driven inquiry.

● You will present your findings and forward-thinking in a group setting.

This opportunity is part of Middlebury College’s Vermont Innovation Summer cohort program, sponsored by the Innovation Hub. This program supports students working with companies and on self-directed projects across Burlington’s innovation ecosystem. For more information about Vermont Innovation Summer, please contact Ben Yamron at byamron@middlebury.edu.