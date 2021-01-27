Upcoming Panel Discussion of the Documentary, “Picture a Scientist”

Friday February 5, 2021 3-4 PM EST

The STEM Pedagogy group, Women in Computer Science and UR-STEM are pleased to announce a panel discussion of the documentary “Picture a Scientist” with Middlebury women in science.

Watch the film at go/PASfilm (on-campus) or go.middlebury.edu/PASfilm (off-campus).

Ananya Christman, Ph.D.,

Assistant Professor of Computer Science

Stephanie Pritchard Gilley

MD, Ph.D., ‘06. Pediatrics

Fellow at Children’s Hospital Colorado

Ying Daisy Zhuo, PhD, ‘12.

Cofounder of Interpretable AI

Stephanie Soriano-Cruz, ‘21.

President of UR-STEM