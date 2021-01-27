Upcoming Panel Discussion of the Documentary, “Picture a Scientist”

Friday February 5, 2021 3-4 PM EST
The STEM Pedagogy group, Women in Computer Science and UR-STEM are pleased to announce a panel discussion of the documentary “Picture a Scientist” with Middlebury women in science.
Watch the film at go/PASfilm (on-campus) or go.middlebury.edu/PASfilm (off-campus).
Ananya Christman, Ph.D.,
Assistant Professor of Computer Science
Stephanie Pritchard Gilley
MD, Ph.D., ‘06. Pediatrics
Fellow at Children’s Hospital Colorado
Ying Daisy Zhuo, PhD, ‘12.
Cofounder of Interpretable AI
Stephanie Soriano-Cruz, ‘21.
President of UR-STEM