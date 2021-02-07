Upcoming MCAT Registration

On February 17 and 18, Pre-Med students will have the opportunity to register for April – June 2021 MCAT Dates.

Click here to view a map of when registration is available to you.

If you are eligible for Priority Scheduling, registration will be before February 17 and 18. The following reasons qualify examinees for priority scheduling:

Examinees with approved accommodations: Examinees have already received an email notification from Pearson VUE with instructions to begin submitting scheduling requests on February 2.

Examinees have already received an email notification from Pearson VUE with instructions to begin submitting scheduling requests on February 2. January and February examinees who were canceled, canceled themselves, or canceled through an Emergency Refund Request due to COVID-19 reasons and have not tested or do not have an appointment scheduled: Eligible examinees will receive an email by February 5 with more information, including the date and time when priority scheduling will open. Please view the eligibility requirements on our website under the Registration and Scheduling FAQs.

Eligible examinees will receive an email by February 5 with more information, including the date and time when priority scheduling will open. Please view the eligibility requirements on our website under the Registration and Scheduling FAQs. Applicants from special programs: Individuals in post-baccalaureate, linkage, or other special programs who need a spring MCAT exam date as a condition for admission to medical school in fall 2021. Medical schools have confirmed the 2021 applicants from special programs who will be eligible for priority scheduling. Examinees will receive an email by February 5 with more information.

Questions:

Contact: www.aamc.org/contactmcat, 202-828-0600

Website and FAQs: aamc.org/mcat-covid aamc.org/mcat-covid

Health and Safety: mcatsafety@aamc.org

Accommodations: accommodations@aamc.org