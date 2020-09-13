Upcoming Health Professions Opportunities

Mount Sinai Health System, New York City, NY

DUE: Septemer 14, 2020

The Clinical Research Assistant I assists in the daily activities of clinical research studies, collects, maintains and organizes study information. Assists in preparing grant applications and documents (for e.g., Institutional Review Board, Grants and Contracts Office), and provides clerical support to Clinical Research Coordinators and others in assigned area.

City of Hope, Duarte, CA

DUE: Septemer 15, 2020

We are recruiting a Research Associate II to assist on lab research activities, in particular, to perform histoimmunofluoresent staining for tissue infiltrating cells and regenerating beta cells.

Under general supervision of the Principal Investigator, or designee, the Research Associate II (RAII) directs the work of a laboratory or undertakes research projects in collaboration with academic supervisor, making innovative contributions pertaining to laboratory procedures which may not change the course of an investigation but do indicate significant independent contribution beyond the RA I level. RAII typically consults with the academic supervisor on the scope and plan of approach to a research project; reads abstracts and articles; organize and plan techniques; plan and assign the work of at least one lab staff advising on problems they are unable to solve; contribute original ideas to the laboratory research; standardize new techniques and train staff on these techniques; perform specialized procedures and prepare written reports of laboratory experimental methods.

National Institute of Reproductive Health, Inc., New York City, NY

DUE: Septemer 15, 2020

The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) builds power at the state and local level to change public policy, galvanize public support, and normalize women’s decisions about abortion and contraception. Using a partnership model, we provide state and local advocates with strategic guidance, hands-on support, and funding to create national change from the ground up. We are a force multiplier – we form strategic partnerships with a wide range of organizations to directly impact the reproductive health and lives of women across the country. Since 2008, NIRH has provided direct grants and hands-on support to nearly 150 reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations in more than 39 states and 56 localities across the country. In 2019, NIRH’s partnerships and its work in New York State and City span 23 states, including 14 localities.

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

DUE: Septemer 18, 2020

The Neurological Clinical Research Institute (NCRI), at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) is a premier Academic Clinical Research Organization (CRO) managing clinical trials in neurological disorders. The NCRI employs physician clinical researchers, research nurses, project managers, data managers, SAS programmers, systems analysts, grants managers and administrative assistants dedicated to planning and implementing clinical trials. Reporting to a senior member of the PM team, the Assistant Project Manager will be responsible for assisting the Project Manager on providing oversight and leadership necessary for successful delivery of projects from initiation to implementation to close-out of assigned multi-center clinical research activities led by the NCRI. The Assistant Project Manager is expected to assist the Project Manager in effectively managing scope, schedule/timelines, budget, quality and resources of the assigned trial(s). The Assistant Project Manger will also assist the Project Manager in study management, include outside clinical site management, vendor management, and study meeting planning and execution.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

DUE: Septemer 20, 2020

This position is in the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory and will focus on performing clinical molecular-based assays for COVID19 testing.

The ideal candidate will have experience in molecular methods including working in a biosafety cabinet, performing DNA and RNA extraction, operating automated amplification and detection PCR platforms, data review and result reporting.New grads with a major in Medical Laboratory Science or a life science are encouraged to apply.

The Department of Pathology is integrally involved with the diagnosis of cancer and other major medical conditions through the gross and microscopic examination of tissue samples obtained from surgical procedures and endoscopy (Anatomic Pathology). Our department also provides clinical laboratory services to the hospital as well as consult services in the areas of clinical chemistry, hematopathology, microbiology, and transfusion medicine (Clinical Pathology).

This is a full time 40 hour/week position with rotating weekends, holidays. The hours are 9pm – 5:30am or 11pm – 7:30am.