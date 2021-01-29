CCI Career Paths

Explore

Health Professions

Back to the news

UMMS Summer Undergraduate Research Program


by

Opportunity Expires March 1, 2021

Program Description

The University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) Summer Undergraduate Research Program is a non-credit, ten-week, structured research experience. The program consists of “hands-on” laboratory research with an investigator serving as a mentor, role model, and advisor.

The program is designed to provide participants in-depth exposure to actual biomedical research. Participants will develop career-building connections with faculty, postdocs, graduate students, and peers. The program encourages participants to consider biomedical research as a viable career choice. Over 33% of former participants have subsequently pursued MD, PhD or MD/PhD training. Participants prepare and present a professional research poster at the end of the program. This poster may be subsequently presented at national scientific conferences.

Status of program (in person/remote) will be determined by the end of February.

Learn more HERE
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.