Opportunity Expires March 1, 2021

Program Description

The University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) Summer Undergraduate Research Program is a non-credit, ten-week, structured research experience. The program consists of “hands-on” laboratory research with an investigator serving as a mentor, role model, and advisor.

The program is designed to provide participants in-depth exposure to actual biomedical research. Participants will develop career-building connections with faculty, postdocs, graduate students, and peers. The program encourages participants to consider biomedical research as a viable career choice. Over 33% of former participants have subsequently pursued MD, PhD or MD/PhD training. Participants prepare and present a professional research poster at the end of the program. This poster may be subsequently presented at national scientific conferences.

Status of program (in person/remote) will be determined by the end of February.