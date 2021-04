Wednesday, April 14 at 5 pm ET

The Middlebury PHS is excited to partner with the CCI in bringing Ford Barnet, Assistant Director of Admissions at the Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, to speak with students about the admissions process. This is an excellent opportunity to have your questions answered and network! The event is open to all Middlebury students.

password: tuftsvet