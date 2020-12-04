The National Hispanic Medical Association Virtual Pre-Health Conference

Saturday, January 23, 2021, 12 PM to 6 PM (EST)

The National Hispanic Medical Association will be hosting a virtual pre-health conference on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 12 PM to 6 PM Eastern Time. This event is open to all college students and will focus on medicine, dentistry, nursing, MPH, and graduate science research. Students will be able to hear from speakers, network with current health professional students and recruiters. They are also hoping to have mock interviews and personal statement review.