Health at the Intersection: Intersectionality in Healthcare Talk

10/22 from 7:00-8:00 PM

Taylor Small is the Director of the Health & Wellness Program at the Pride Center of Vermont. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Development & Family Studies, and a minor in Gender Identity and Sexuality Studies. Taylor is committed to community building and youth empowerment, as seen through her previous work at the Howard Center, Spectrum Youth & Family Services, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, and a previous Board Member at Outright Vermont. She has a clear passion and drive to support the larger LGBTQ+ community of Vermont and has trained thousands of healthcare and human service providers in cultural awareness and competency.