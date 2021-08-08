Summer Research Spotlight: Steven’s Machine Learning Experience

What are you doing this summer?

I am working as a Machine Learning Engineer at NotCo. We use machine learning to create plant-based foods such as mayo, milk, ice cream, and burgers.

How did you find your position?

I sent over 20 cold emails and received a single response.

What does your typical work day look like? How often do you work?

Most days, I log into my computer and work on various tickets. My main role is ensuring that our databases/data interfaces work smoothly. But because we are a small team, I will also work on frontend and cloud. Once in a while, I’ll go into the office where I get to try some of the crazy recipes our algorithms concoct. I work full time 10-6.

What have you taken away from this experience?

My main takeaway from this experience was the importance of collaboration. I thought that programming would be a lonely endeavor, especially in a remote setting. However, I came up with my greatest ideas with my coworkers over Slack calls, where we bounced ideas off each other and challenged our assumptions.