Summer Research Opportunity: Hospital Medicine, Infectious Disease, Nephrology, Pulmonary

Opportunity Expires March 1, 2021, 12:00 PM EST

Clinical research internship positions are available in 4 different pediatric divisions – providing students with a range of options in terms of minimum time commitment, clinical focus, and ambulatory vs. in-patient setting.

The attached PDF provides information about the summer internship program in each of these 4 clinical areas in pediatrics:

Hospital Medicine

Infectious Disease

Nephrology

Pulmonary

Students who are interested in collaborating on one or more clinical research projects – with opportunities for co-authorship on abstracts and papers – may apply for an internship position in any or all of the 4 sub-specialty areas.