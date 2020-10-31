Summer Opportunity: Stanford Population Health Summer Research Program

Application Due: January 15, 2021

Goal

To provide training and experience in population health research for college students who are from underrepresented and historically excluded groups in the health sciences.

Sponsorship

This program is sponsored by the Department of Epidemiology and Population Health, the Center for Population Health Sciences, and the Office of Community Engagement.

Participant Eligibility

U.S.-based college students from underrepresented and historically excluded populations (First generation; low-income or underserved rural community backgrounds; Black or African American; Hispanic or Latinx; Indigenous, Native American, or Alaska Native; Pacific Islander; Filipino, Hmong, or Vietnamese; LGBTQIA+; Individuals with disabilities; Veterans; and additional groups).

Interest in quantitative methods for population health-related research.

Students accepted to the program will need to provide proof of college student status (documentation will be requested after decision letters are sent, anticipated February 2021).

Application Components

Statement of Purpose (maximum 500 words). Please discuss what drives your interest in the program, what you hope to learn, and your near-term career goals (e.g., type of job after graduating from college, graduate school, etc).