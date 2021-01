20 hours/week, MA minimum wage, days/hours/start and end dates very flexible, remote if situation requires.

Intern would be involved in a variety of projects including possible patient recruitment for fertility research, likely co-authorship on resulting manuscripts, would be supervised by a psychologist but doing research with ob/gyn physicians as well.

Must be a rising senior and preference for psych/neuro/premed majors

Please contact domar@domarcenter.com if interested.