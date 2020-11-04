CCI Career Paths

Health Professions

Summer Health Professions Education Program (SHPEP) Application NOW open!


Opportunity Expires February 5, 2020

SHPEP is a free six-week summer enrichment program focused on improving access to information and resources for college students interested in the health professions; furthermore, participating students will be awarded a stipend.

SHPEP offers students a variety of academic and career experiences, including:

  • Academic enrichment in the basic sciences and quantitative topics.
  • Learning and study skills development, including methods of individual and group learning.
  • Clinical exposure through virtual health care settings, simulation experiences, and seminars.
  • Career development sessions exploring the health professions and the health professions school admissions process, as well as the development of an education plan.
  • A financial literacy and planning workshop that teaches financial principles and management strategies.
  • A health policy seminar series, exposing scholars to current health policy issues, the policymaking process and analysis, health care financing, and the social determinants of health.
  • An introduction to interprofessional education that addresses effective collaboration across health professions.
Learn more HERE
