Summer Health Professions Education Program (SHPEP) Application NOW open!

Opportunity Expires February 5, 2020
SHPEP is a free six-week summer enrichment program focused on improving access to information and resources for college students interested in the health professions; furthermore, participating students will be awarded a stipend.
SHPEP offers students a variety of academic and career experiences, including:
- Academic enrichment in the basic sciences and quantitative topics.
- Learning and study skills development, including methods of individual and group learning.
- Clinical exposure through virtual health care settings, simulation experiences, and seminars.
- Career development sessions exploring the health professions and the health professions school admissions process, as well as the development of an education plan.
- A financial literacy and planning workshop that teaches financial principles and management strategies.
- A health policy seminar series, exposing scholars to current health policy issues, the policymaking process and analysis, health care financing, and the social determinants of health.
- An introduction to interprofessional education that addresses effective collaboration across health professions.