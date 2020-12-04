Summer Academic Enrichment Program (SAEP) at VCU

The Summer Academic Enrichment Program is a paid 6 week program at VCU that simulates the first-year of dentistry, medicine, pharmacy or physical therapy professional school instruction. Participants take academically intensive instruction in each of their chosen tracks in addition to non-credit core-coursework in virtual anatomy (head and neck), pharmacology and physiology. SAEP participants attend learning skills and test-taking workshops, mock interviews, professionalism seminars, current health care topics, coaching and community service activities in an interprofessional framework. At the conclusion of the program, participants receive an assessment of their readiness to attend professional school.