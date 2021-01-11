Summer 2021 Public Health & International Development Internship in Uganda

The Uganda Village Project is Now Accepting Applications for Summer Public Health & International Development Internship in Uganda – Summer 2021

The Uganda Village Project (UVP) is an international public health organization that works to promote public health and sustainable development in Uganda’s Iganga District. Interns live and work in a rural village with diverse teams to gain experience in public health, community education, and international development. Interns’ focus areas may include water, sanitation, HIV/AIDS, nutrition, malaria, and reproductive health.

Learn more about our internship program here: http://www.ugandavillageproject.org/internships/

Internship Program Dates

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Sunday, August 15, 2021 (Team leaders start 6/13)

Diversity and Inclusion Program Discount

UVP offers a special discount to applicants from traditionally underrepresented populations. More details are available here.

Application Deadline

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until filled, but the all early applications must be submitted by February 1, 2021 by 11:59PM PST to be eligible for a fee discount. In order to apply, please access the application here.

Questions? Email us: internships@ugandavillageproject.org / Twitter: @uvp / Instagram @ugandavillageproject