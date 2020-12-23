SHPEP Webinar Available to Stream

The recording from the Steps to Success with the SHPEP Application webinar is now available on the Summer Health Professions Education Program YouTube channel. During this 75-minute session, attendees learned about the free educational opportunities SHPEP offers and tips for completing an application. Attendees also gained insight into the virtual experience from an SHPEP Ambassador who participated in 2020.

As a reminder, the SHPEP application deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on February 5, 2020. Please encourage your advisees who are eligible for the program to promptly have their materials submitted to the National Program Office (NPO). Please contact us if you have any questions regarding the SHPEP application: