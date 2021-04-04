Research Technician Position Available: NYU School of Medicine

Submit Applications ASAP
A Research Technician position is available for a Middlebury graduate in the laboratory of Dr. Adam Ratner, Division Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease at NYU School of Medicine. A two-year commitment is strongly preferred.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in biology, chemistry, physics, or related sciences with relevant laboratory experience
Expect to:
- Design and carry out experiments, analyze data, and conduct routine laboratory maintenance
- Assist other members of the laboratory and participate in organizational and logistical aspects of laboratory management
- Coordinate the repair and preventive maintenance of lab equipment
Contact:
Adam Ratner, MD, MPH: Adam.Ratner@nyulangone.org
Allison Dammann ’19: (the third research technician to come from Middlebury) allison.dammann@nyulangone.org