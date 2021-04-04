CCI Career Paths

Explore

Health Professions

Back to the news

Research Technician Position Available: NYU School of Medicine


by

Submit Applications ASAP

A Research Technician position is available for a Middlebury graduate in the laboratory of Dr. Adam Ratner, Division Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease at NYU School of Medicine. A two-year commitment is strongly preferred. 

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in biology, chemistry, physics, or related sciences with relevant laboratory experience

Expect to:

  • Design and carry out experiments, analyze data, and conduct routine laboratory maintenance
  • Assist other members of the laboratory and participate in organizational and logistical aspects of laboratory management
  • Coordinate the repair and preventive maintenance of lab equipment

Contact:

Adam Ratner, MD, MPH: Adam.Ratner@nyulangone.org

Allison Dammann ’19: (the third research technician to come from Middlebury) allison.dammann@nyulangone.org

Read the full Job Description HERE
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.