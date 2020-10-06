Research Associate Position at Thyroid, Head and Neck Cancer Foundation

New York City, New York, United States

Opportunity expires: February 1, 2021 12:00 AM: priority will be given to early applicants

Description: The THANC (Thyroid, Head and Neck Cancer) Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting research and education in the early detection and treatment of thyroid and head and neck cancer, to advancing new therapies, and to alleviating the suffering and functional impairment of patients who undergo treatment. Role: Research Associates collaborate with an interdisciplinary group of physicians and researchers affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center to conduct and publish clinical research. In addition, Research Associates play key roles in the development of an educational website for patients and their families (https://thancguide.org/), and share the experiences of cancer patients through the 30 Stories in 30 Days awareness campaign. They also help coordinate and oversee a weekly virtual journal club, which features international leaders in thyroid cancer research, and will aid in the development of a comprehensive thyroid cancer care resource for physicians and trainees worldwide. Finally, Research Associates have the opportunity to spend time observing thyroid and head and neck surgery in the operating room.

Qualifications/Required Documents: This is a full-time position with a required one-year commitment. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree (in any field) and must have a strong interest in pursuing a career in medicine. Research Associates should have a robust scientific background and excellent writing abilities. Previous experience in a clinical environment is preferred.

To apply, please submit a cover letter (addressed to Dr. Urken) and an updated CV (including GPA) through the application portal on the THANC Foundation website (https://thancfoundation.org/join-our-team/research-associates/). Additionally, please have two letters of recommendation sent to recruitment@thancfoundation.org. Recommenders should email their letters directly. Please note that all letters should include letterhead and the recommender’s signature. The application deadline is February 1st, 2021, but priority will be given to early applicants. Interviews will begin in late February and will be offered on a rolling basis. If selected for an interview, you will be required to complete a writing assignment.