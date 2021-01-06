Research Assistant Opportunity for Graduating Seniors

The Orthopedic and Arthritis Center for Outcomes Research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School is currently hiring for research assistant positions (with June 2021 start dates). The positions will be of interest to seniors considering careers in medicine, public health, public policy, economic evaluation, data analysis, and related fields.

Dozens of college seniors over the last 10-15 years have been hired for a 2+ year experience in clinical and policy research relating to musculoskeletal disorders. Many students then move on to medical school, graduate school in public health (and a few to other graduate programs in economics, law, etc). The research environment is lively, collegial and challenging; the research assistants have enjoyed the experience without exception.

Alumna Nora Lenhard published several papers at the program and is now a first year medical student at Case Western. The job descriptions (attached) provide directions for students to apply.

Contact Chloe Schulze (cschulze1@bwh.harvard.edu) and Jeffrey N. Katz (jnkatz@bwh.harvard.edu ) with questions.