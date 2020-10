Thanks to all who attended the Pre-Health Town Hall Meeting this past Sunday evening. Please check out the power point presentation and reach out to health professions advisors Hannah Benz or Mary Lothrop anytime.

We look forward to seeing many of you at our next town hall meeting on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 7:00-8:00 PM – link to attend found here – where we will discuss the Health Professions Committee process in detail.