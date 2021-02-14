Pre-Health Town Hall Meeting Next Sunday! (2/28/21)

Sunday , February 28, 2021, 7:00-8:00 PM EST

All health professions students are encouraged to attend the Spring 2021 Pre-Health Town Hall meeting with Hannah Benz, Mary Lothrop and members of the Pre-Health Society, UR-STEM and Women in Health Sciences.

If you are thinking about a career in Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Sciences, Nursing, PA, PT or another health profession, come learn how a successful application is much more than good grades. The meeting will devote significant time to discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the path to professional school, and there will be ample time allotted for Q and A.