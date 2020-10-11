Pre-Health Town Hall Meeting #2: The Health Professions Committee Process

Sunday October 25, 2020

7:00-8:00 PM

Planning to go through the Health Professions Committee this year? Interested in learning more about the Health Professions Committee Process?

Please join the Health Professions team as they demystify the professional school application process. From letters of recommendations to essays to MCATS, Mary Lothrop and Hannah Benz will lead a session on Middlebury’s internal health professions review process. Recent alums will offer their perspective on the process, and there will be ample time for Q and A.