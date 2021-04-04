Pre-Health Society Mentorship Series: What no one tells you about Medical School

Tuesday, April 6 at 8:00 PM, EDT

Join Dr. Segel and the Pre-health society next week to discuss medical school and the path to becoming a doctor.

Dr. Alan Segal is a physician/scientist, clinician/educator, electrical/bioengineer, inventor and evolutionary physiologist. His main interests are the kidney, ion channels, and teaching via storytelling and comedy.

After graduating in Electrical and Bioengineering, he pursued graduate work in Feedback & Control Systems and did a thesis in Bioelectromagnetics, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He then attended the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. Following residency in Internal Medicine, he completed a physician-scientist nephrology fellowship at Yale University. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

All of his endeavors—whether it be electricity, physiology, the kidney, ion channels, and even psychology and learning—have explored the relationship and connection between the evolution of structure/function and how things move (e.g., flow).

Password: 12345