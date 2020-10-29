Pre-Health and STEM Advising Office Hours!

As we continue to tweak and modify how we engage with students during this remote COVID semester, the Health Professions /STEM team is pleased to announce that beginning the week of 11/9, we will hold drop in advising hours.

Please feel free to zoom in and introduce yourself if we have not yet had the pleasure to meet, and if we have, we’d love the chance to say hello and hear what’s on your mind. Interested in building a timeline to medical school? Learning about some of our alumni in data science? Familiarizing yourself with the pre-reqs for dental, nursing or vet school? Hoping to explore summer opportunities or a post-grad job? Please pop in and let’s talk!

Mary’s Office Hours:

Monday, November 9th, 3-4 pm

Friday, November 13th, 12-1 pm

Hannah’s Office Hours:

Wednesday, November 11th, 10-11 am

Thursday, November 12, 10-11 am