Northeast Regional Conference hosted by University of Pennsylvania chapter of the American Physician Scientists Association (APSA)

Saturday-Sunday, January 9-10, 2021

If you are interested in human/veterinary medicine, research, or both, this is for you!

The conference will feature five physician scientist leaders who have started their own therapeutics companies, developed innovative intraoperative imaging for cancer, and changed the landscape of healthcare in America. Also, participate in interactive breakout sessions with directors of MD/PhD and DVM/PhD programs, industry leaders, public health experts, and more! Our lineup of speakers celebrates the dynamics of diversity in physician scientist training, and they will share with you how they sculpted their careers based on their unique interests and overcame adversity.

Registration is free! Please see our website for more information and to RSVP. We also invite you to submit abstracts by Friday, December 18th, and will award poster prizes at the conference. If you have questions, feel free to email us at pennapsa@gmail.com or use the contact form on our website.