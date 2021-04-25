NECOME Medical School Admission Panel: Affording Medical School . . . and more!

Wednesday April 28, 2021, 7:00-8:00 PM EST

How does one afford medical school? Do medical schools offer loans, financial aid and merit scholarships? What do medical schools look for in an applicant? What makes for a compelling personal statement? How do medical schools build a class? How do I know if a medical school is right for me?

Please join Thomas Regan, MD, Assistant Dean for Admissions and Student Affairs at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Aileen Panitz, Director of Admissions, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and Dino Koff, Director of Financial Aid at Dartmouth for a robust conversation on the medical school admissions process, with special attention to affording a medical education.