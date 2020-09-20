MedMentors: UVM’s Larner College of Medicine Students Share Their Stories

The MedMentors are a group of Larner medical students dedicated to helping other pre-health students on their own journeys to becoming medical professionals. The MedMentors bring with them rich and varied backgrounds, beginning with their decisions on medicine as a career, their choices of major in college, and their careers before beginning medical school. Having completed the rigorous process of being accepted to medical school, the MedMentors can offer sage advice to students and alumni anywhere in their respective journey to becoming a health professional.

Each event will be a Q&A format on Zoom featuring a panel of 1st/2nd-year medical students currently enrolled at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM. These will also be excellent opportunities for those who are currently in the application cycle to ask questions about preparing for interviews.

Panel 1 :

Tuesday Sept 29th from 6pm- 7pm on Zoom

Panel 2 :

Tuesday Oct 20th from 6pm- 7pm on Zoom

Panel 3 :

Tuesday Nov 10th from 6pm- 7pm on Zoom