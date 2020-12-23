Medical School Admissions and Student Disabilities

Check out Episode 21, a special edition of the DocsWithDisabilities Podcast. Faculty from the University of Michigan Medical School discuss difficult questions that emerge while preparing to apply to medical school including whether or not to disclose information about a disability and at what stage of the application process. They also identify schools that offer the best environment and resources to thrive as an individual with a disability, and how to request accommodations for the various stages of the admissions process, including evaluations associated with admissions review or logistics for the interview day.